Former WWE Superstar Looks Likely To Be Signing With AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2022
Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling.
Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and she will no doubt be signing with the promotion very soon.
Tony Khan has been teasing a signing of late to go against The Bunny in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying match. It is looking likely that it will be Storm and she will be signing with AEW today.
Storm requested her release from WWE in December 2021.
Additionally, AEW has also shown interest in former WWE Superstar Ember Moon, who now goes by the ring name of Athena on the independent scene, although there has been no big rush to sign her. Moon was released by WWE in November.
Nixon Newell, known in WWE as Tegan Nox has also been rumored as signing with AEW. She was released in November 2021. She has been trying to sort out visa issues of late.
