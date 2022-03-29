WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Results (March 29 2022)
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 29, 2022
VIDEO The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30)
Emi Sakura defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (2:55)
Diamante defeated Kelsey Heather via Submission (1:59)
Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan '5' Angels) w/ -1 defeated Jay Marte, Richard King & Alexander Zane via Pinfall (3:09)
Frankie Kazarian defeated Kaun via Submission (3:20)
Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1 defeated Shaloncé Royal via Pinfall (2:53)
Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) w/ -1 defeated Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan via Pinfall (3:20)
Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Kiera Hogan via Pinfall (3:01)
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tiju[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care f[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registr[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedroppin[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - – NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 &am[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, sayi[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a varie[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in Februa[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via counto[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media&nb[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recent[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network[...]
Mar 29 JCP, WCW Star Rocky King Passes Away Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WC[...]
Mar 29 - Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WC[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th.
[...]
