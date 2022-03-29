The Hardy Boys Set To Make AAA Debut In June

Currently, the only other match announced for the event is an Elimination Steel Cage match with Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Flammer, Chik Tormenta, Sexy Star II and an entrant yet to be named.

Matt Hardy has previously appeared in AAA back in 2015, however Jeff Hardy never has.

The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tijuana, Mexico. They are booked to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo.

Pat McAfee Talks Backstage Environment & Creative Control In WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...] Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...]

Booker T Threatens To "Slap The Taste" Out Of Dax Harwood's Mouth "Like Will Smith"

Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was not pleased. “Dax Harwood, right? He call[...] Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was not pleased. “Dax Harwood, right? He call[...]

WWE Transfers Ownership Of Two Trademarks To Current AEW Star & Free Agent

It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that WWE signed over the “Matt Hardy” trade[...] Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that WWE signed over the “Matt Hardy” trade[...]

The Undertaker Reveals Career Moments He Didn't Like

The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went. “I was so disappointed in[...] Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went. “I was so disappointed in[...]

WWE Files Various Trademarks Related To Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns

On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cloth[...] Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cloth[...]

Sami Zayn Explains Why He Namedropped AEW During "Electric Chair" Segment On RAW

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedropping AEW during the "Electric Chair" segment. &ldq[...] Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedropping AEW during the "Electric Chair" segment. &ldq[...]

Eight AEW Dark Matches Set For Tonight

AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...] Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...]

Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...]

WWE RAW To Broadcast From Madison Square Garden Later This Year

WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...] Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...]

FOX Originally Wanted To Broadcast WWE RAW Rather Than SmackDown

The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...] Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...]

Sasha Banks Comments Women’s Wrestling Being Taken Seriously Now

The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken seriously and wanting to follow the footsteps of The Ro[...] Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken seriously and wanting to follow the footsteps of The Ro[...]

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Card - The Briscoes & Nick Aldis in Action, More

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)-[...] Mar 29 - – NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)-[...]

Montez Ford Comments On The Rock Calling Him an Future World Champion

During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, saying, “And when you become world champion one [...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, saying, “And when you become world champion one [...]

Tyson Kidd Reportedly Returns As WWE Backstage Producer

TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...] Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...]

Dolph Ziggler Discusses Dealing With Frustration In WWE, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...]

📸 PHOTOS: Top WWE NXT Superstar Gets Married

WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Quick Results [3/28/2022]

The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...] Mar 29 - The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...]

Paul Heyman Reveals He Signed A New Long-Term Contract With WWE Recently

Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...] Mar 29 - Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Stand & Deliver Go-Home Episode

WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...]

Issues between MJF and Tony Khan Have Been Settled

Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...] Mar 29 - Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...]

WWE Announces Programming Airing During WrestleMania Week

WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...] Mar 29 - WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...]

JCP, WCW Star Rocky King Passes Away

Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...] Mar 29 - Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...]

NJPW Announces Capital Collision Show For Washington, DC

NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...] Mar 29 - NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...]