The Undertaker Reveals Career Moments He Didn't Like

“It was a huge storyline. I wasn’t a big proponent of the Higher Power being Vince, I thought it watered The Ministry down. Although then it led into me abducting Stephanie and all of that. So it all works out. Originally, I wasn’t real thrilled about The Corporate Ministry, that really felt watered down to me, and I felt like it kind of took away from what we were doing, although we got it back.”

“I don’t know if the match had been in a wrestling ring, although I was in great shape, and felt really good, and motivated. I think everything worked out the way that it should. And I left on an extremely high note, I was personally satisfied. That was what I was searching for those last few years. That one match that I could hang my hat on and say, ‘I’m done, I’m good, it’s time to go home.’”

“I was so disappointed in my performance with Roman at that ‘Mania. I can give you one hundred excuses, ‘and my hip was this, and all that.’ But I am the one that made the decision to do it. So I would rather accept the consequences of that decision. But it was very gratifying to do something. One, it was special because I had always wanted to work with AJ. Although the original plan was to do it in a ring in a more conventional manner. To be able to share such a unique match, and go out with a positive, I think it was the best-case scenario for me.”

The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went.

