Eight AEW Dark Matches Set For Tonight

- The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels vs. Jay Marte, Richard King and Alexander Zane

- The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan

- The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Gus De La Vega, Invictus Khash and Adam Priest

AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month.

AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...] Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...]

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...]

WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...] Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...]

The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...] Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...]

The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken seriously and wanting to follow the footsteps of The Ro[...] Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken seriously and wanting to follow the footsteps of The Ro[...]

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)-[...] Mar 29 - – NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)-[...]

During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, saying, “And when you become world champion one [...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, saying, “And when you become world champion one [...]

TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...] Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...]

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...]

WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...]

The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...] Mar 29 - The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...]

Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...] Mar 29 - Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...]

Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...] Mar 29 - Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...]

WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...] Mar 29 - WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...]

Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...] Mar 29 - Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...]

NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...] Mar 29 - NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...]

- WWE will be reportedly be revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage and set later this week, according to PWInsider. The report notes that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday. Wrestle[...] Mar 29 - - WWE will be reportedly be revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage and set later this week, according to PWInsider. The report notes that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday. Wrestle[...]

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during Monday's WWE RAW by cutting her hair off! Belair returned on RAW after taking a week off to sell an injury. During the segment, Lynch came down to the [...] Mar 29 - Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during Monday's WWE RAW by cutting her hair off! Belair returned on RAW after taking a week off to sell an injury. During the segment, Lynch came down to the [...]

Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59) Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23) Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated JPH via Pinfall[...] Mar 28 - Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59) Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23) Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated JPH via Pinfall[...]

AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...] Mar 28 - AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...]

The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...] Mar 28 - The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...]

During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...]

WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...] Mar 28 - WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...]