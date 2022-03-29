WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2022
Lana was released by WWE last year due to company-wide budget cuts and recently made her comments about WWE on social media:
"I can’t believe how far life has come in a year & how brainwashed I was from the toxic environment that I had worked in for 8 years. I allowed it to define my identity & self-worth. Change can be hard friends but let me tell you, if you keep pushing forward no matter what, if you refuse to have one human’s opinion define your destiny, if you refuse to be put in a box by a corporation or society & you keep the blinders on and walk by faith then your life will become more then your wildest dreams."
Lana vs. Nia Jax – Tables Match: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/75123/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 29
Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - – NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 &am[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, sayi[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a varie[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in Februa[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via counto[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media&nb[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recent[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network[...]
Mar 29 JCP, WCW Star Rocky King Passes Away Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WC[...]
Mar 29 - Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WC[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th.
[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - - WWE will be reportedly be revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage and set later this week, according to PWInsider. The report notes that the set wi[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during Monday's WWE RAW by cutting her hair off! Belair returned on RAW after taking a week off to sell an i[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59) Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23) Penta [...]
Mar 28 AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25 AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, acc[...]
Mar 28 - AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, acc[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in p[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania [...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Se[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π