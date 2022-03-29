Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic."

Lana was released by WWE last year due to company-wide budget cuts and recently made her comments about WWE on social media:

"I can’t believe how far life has come in a year & how brainwashed I was from the toxic environment that I had worked in for 8 years. I allowed it to define my identity & self-worth. Change can be hard friends but let me tell you, if you keep pushing forward no matter what, if you refuse to have one human’s opinion define your destiny, if you refuse to be put in a box by a corporation or society & you keep the blinders on and walk by faith then your life will become more then your wildest dreams."

