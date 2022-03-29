WWE RAW To Broadcast From Madison Square Garden Later This Year

WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW.

A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Square Garden on July 25 and December 26.

PWInsider reports July 25 visit will be for a WWE RAW taping. Their last TV taping was September 10, 2021, which was for an episode of SmackDown.

The December date is believed to be the company's Holiday Tour event.