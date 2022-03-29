Tyson Kidd Reportedly Returns As WWE Backstage Producer
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2022
TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer.
A report from
Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.
Fightful is trying to establish if Wilson was backstage, but his name was certainly listed on the run sheet for the show. Wilson has not been backstage at WWE since January 14, before Royal Rumble, which led to many speculating that he had been released.
Wilson had however reportedly been taking time off to deal with his neck which was causing him some issues. For those unaware, Wilson suffered a career-ending neck injury back in 2015.
