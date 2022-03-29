WWE Announces Programming Airing During WrestleMania Week

WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere.

You can check out the full press release below:

What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network

A stupendous lineup of new and original programming is streaming this week exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

On Wednesday, WWE’s The Bump is back with an all-new episode previewing the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle.

An incredible episode of NXT UK premieres this Thursday as Noam Dar looks to go three-for-three against The Gallus Boys when he puts his NXT UK Heritage Cup on the line against Mark Coffey.

Kick off WrestleMania weekend Friday with the premiere of WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022 before settling in for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony later that night.

Strap in for a monumental Saturday with NXT Stand & Deliver beginning at 1 p.m. ET, featuring the brightest stars of tomorrow, including the main event showdown between NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker. Later that night following a special edition of WWE’s The Bump, the two-night Showcase of the Immortals commences live from Dallas, Texas with both Women’s Titles on the line and the “KO Show” with special guest “Stone Cold” Steve Austin set for WrestleMania Saturday. Sunday’s slate kicks off with another episode of WWE’s The Bump at 4 p.m. ET in preparation for another night of WrestleMania 38 at 8 p.m. ET, headlined by The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All Championship Unification Match.

Check out the full list of premieres below. WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings. Details available at PeacockTV.com. With more than 10,000 hours of video on demand, WWE Network is also available to WWE fans in more than 180 countries outside the U.S. at WWENetwork.com.

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, March 28th

Raw Talk** – 11:05PM ET

Wednesday, March 30th:

Monday Night Raw (2/28/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 10AM ET

WWE NXT (3/29/22)

Thursday, March 31st:

NXT UK – 3PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, April 1st:

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

NXT Level Up – 10PM ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 – 10PM ET

Saturday, April 2nd:

WWE Main Event (3/14/22)

La Previa: WrestleMania Saturday

NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show** – 12PM ET

NXT Stand & Deliver – 1PM ET

WWE’s The Bump** – 4PM ET

WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff** – 6PM ET

WrestleMania Saturday – 8PM ET

Sunday, April 3rd:

Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22)**

La Previa: WrestleMania Sunday

The Ultimate WrestleMania – 10AM ET

WWE’s The Bump** – 4PM ET

WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff – 6PM ET

WrestleMania Sunday – 8PM ET