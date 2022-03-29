Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair On WWE RAW

However, things took a turn and Belair delivered a KOD. She hit another one before grabbing the scissors and cutting at Lynch’s hair.

Tyson Kidd Reportedly Returns As WWE Backstage Producer

TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...] Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer for a match on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.&[...]

Dolph Ziggler Discusses Dealing With Frustration In WWE, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a variety of roles. On dealing with frustration in WWE: [...]

📸 PHOTOS: Top WWE NXT Superstar Gets Married

WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in February. Isabella shared a number of photos from the we[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Quick Results [3/28/2022]

The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...] Mar 29 - The results for WWE Monday Night RAW from Pittsburgh, PA are as follows: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz Omos defeated The Viking Raiders via countout Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripl[...]

Paul Heyman Reveals He Signed A New Long-Term Contract With WWE Recently

Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...] Mar 29 - Paul Heyman has revealed he signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year. During a recent interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman revealed that he signed the dea[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 – Stand & Deliver Go-Home Episode

WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT 2.0 will be the Stand & Deliver go-home episode airing live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight: - Nikkita[...]

Issues between MJF and Tony Khan Have Been Settled

Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...] Mar 29 - Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management. MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should [...]

WWE Announces Programming Airing During WrestleMania Week

WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...] Mar 29 - WWE recently announced the full list of programming that is set to air this entire WrestleMania week on Peacock in the U.S. as well as the WWE Network everywhere. You can check out the full press rel[...]

JCP, WCW Star Rocky King Passes Away

Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...] Mar 29 - Rocky King has sadly passed away. King was best known for his time with Jim Crockett Promotions in the mid-80s and went on to become a referee for WCW after the company was acquired by Jim Crockett P[...]

NJPW Announces Capital Collision Show For Washington, DC

NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...] Mar 29 - NJPW is headed to Washington, DC for Capitol Collision in May. The company announced that they will be hosting a show in Washington on May 14th. You can see the full announcement below: Capit[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Reveal Date, Updated Card For The Event

- WWE will be reportedly be revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage and set later this week, according to PWInsider. The report notes that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday. Wrestle[...] Mar 29 - - WWE will be reportedly be revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage and set later this week, according to PWInsider. The report notes that the set will get an official unveiling on Thursday. Wrestle[...]

Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair On WWE RAW

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during Monday's WWE RAW by cutting her hair off! Belair returned on RAW after taking a week off to sell an injury. During the segment, Lynch came down to the [...] Mar 29 - Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during Monday's WWE RAW by cutting her hair off! Belair returned on RAW after taking a week off to sell an injury. During the segment, Lynch came down to the [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 28 2022)

Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59) Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23) Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated JPH via Pinfall[...] Mar 28 - Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59) Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23) Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated JPH via Pinfall[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25

AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...] Mar 28 - AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For March 25, Key Demo Drops

The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...] Mar 28 - The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...]

The Undertaker Discusses Scott Hall’s Passing and Legacy

During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...] Mar 28 - WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...]

Jon Moxley Is Coming Back To DEFY Wrestling

DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will mark Moxley’s first appearan[...] Mar 28 - DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will mark Moxley’s first appearan[...]

Montez Ford Reveals He's Afraid Of Heights

Montez Ford recently sat down with Denise Salcedo, where he discussed sharing a proper WrestleMania moment with his tag partner. "What you see on camera is the same thing you see in real life. Off-[...] Mar 28 - Montez Ford recently sat down with Denise Salcedo, where he discussed sharing a proper WrestleMania moment with his tag partner. "What you see on camera is the same thing you see in real life. Off-[...]

Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...] Mar 28 - We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 To Broadcast Live In Dave & Buster’s Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...]

WWE Reveals Who Will Be Singing 'America The Beautiful' To Open WrestleMania 38

American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...] Mar 28 - American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...]

WWE Selling A Rare Vince McMahon T-Shirt For WrestleMania

WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...] Mar 28 - WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...]

WWE Reportedly Undecided On What Will Close Night One Of WrestleMania 38

WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...] Mar 28 - WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...]