AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 28 2022)
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 28, 2022
VIDEO Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Submission (3:59)
Abadon defeated Danni Bee via Pinfall (1:23)
Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated JPH via Pinfall (1:56)
Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler via Submission (3:46)
Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel defeated Raché Chanel via Pinfall (1:43)
Max Caster w/ Anthony Bowens defeated Sonny Kiss via Pinfall (4:17)
Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall (1:39)
Ruby Soho & Anna Jay defeated Robyn & Charlette Renegade via Submission (2:17)
Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Tayor defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto via Pinfall (5:23)
