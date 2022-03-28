AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022
In the week prior the show was watched by an average of 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #32 on cable for the night.
https://wrestlr.me/75104/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 28 AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25 AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, acc[...]
Mar 28 - AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, acc[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in p[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania [...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Se[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - Montez Ford recently sat down with Denise Salcedo, where he discussed sharing a proper WrestleMania moment with his tag partner. "What you see on c[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NY[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some rambli[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, a[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WW[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weeke[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by D[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Tra[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. D[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women&rsquo[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The compan[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakk[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react [...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his w[...]
Mar 28
Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold[...]