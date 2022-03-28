WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For March 25, Key Demo Drops

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For March 25, Key Demo Drops

The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show pulled in scored a 0.49 rating in the key  18-49 demographic, down from the 0.58 rating a week ago. The key demo was the lowest since December 24th, which was a taped show.


Mar 28
AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25
AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...]
Mar 28
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For March 25, Key Demo Drops
The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...]
Mar 28
The Undertaker Discusses Scott Hall’s Passing and Legacy
During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...]
Mar 28
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38
WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...]
Mar 28
Jon Moxley Is Coming Back To DEFY Wrestling
DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will mark Moxley’s first appearan[...]
Mar 28
Montez Ford Reveals He's Afraid Of Heights
Montez Ford recently sat down with Denise Salcedo, where he discussed sharing a proper WrestleMania moment with his tag partner. "What you see on camera is the same thing you see in real life. Off-[...]
Mar 28
Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'
We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...]
Mar 28
WWE WrestleMania 38 To Broadcast Live In Dave & Buster’s Nationwide
WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...]
Mar 28
WWE Reveals Who Will Be Singing 'America The Beautiful' To Open WrestleMania 38
American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...]
Mar 28
WWE Selling A Rare Vince McMahon T-Shirt For WrestleMania
WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...]
Mar 28
WWE Reportedly Undecided On What Will Close Night One Of WrestleMania 38
WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...]
Mar 28
Tony Khan Tells ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early
During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...]
Mar 28
James Storm Printed Out A "Best Of Braden Walker" DVD And Had Chris Harris Sign It
During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...]
Mar 28
C4 Energy Announces WWE WrestleMania Weekend Hologram Meet-and-Greets
C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...]
Mar 28
The Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022
WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...]
Mar 28
WWE and Fanatics Launch New Partnership
WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...]
Mar 28
The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39
As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...]
Mar 28
Big Match Pulled From Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'
On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...]
Mar 28
Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More
WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...]
Mar 28
Dolph Ziggler On His NXT Title Reign And Working With Bron Breakker
During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win:  “Everyon[...]
Mar 28
Triple H Shares Thanks For Support Following Retirement Announcement
Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...]
Mar 28
WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania
Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...]
Mar 28
AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results
Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]
Mar 27
Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter
Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]
Mar 27
📸 PHOTOS: Huge WWE WrestleMania 38 Posters Now Up AT&T Stadium
WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...]
