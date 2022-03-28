Montez Ford Reveals He's Afraid Of Heights

“That's why I chose it as my finishing move. Paying homage to all the greats that did it before me, Eddie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam but yes every single time . I treat it the way Batman treats bats like Batman is afraid of bats so he wears a batsuit to spark his fear into everyone else. So I chose the frog splash because I am afraid of heights, so I use that fear onto everyone else. So that's a little secret there I don't think I've ever said that before."

"So what's so crazy is my favorite WrestleMania moment was the actual first one my mom got us on pay-per-view, which was Wrestlemania 2000. I remember the classic TLC match from there, with all the tag teams, so it's crazy that now it's full circle that my first WrestleMania is in a tag match with multiple tag teams. So just to see it come full circle like that, I think that's wild. I would say that is my first actual imprinted like Wrestlemania moment and for me to now be part of a moment that I cherished as a kid is mind-blowing."

"What you see on camera is the same thing you see in real life. Off-camera, he was my best man at my wedding, so it's a real-life relationship. So just to go through this journey with him, have our moms there witnessing everything, they [can] be so proud of their boys, and everything it's just a great, great, great journey to share with someone."

AEW Rampage Viewership For March 25

AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...] Mar 28 - AEW Rampage on TNT for the March 25 episode pulled in 425,000 total viewers. The hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In t[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For March 25, Key Demo Drops

The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...] Mar 28 - The March 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of2.180 million viewers on FOX, which was up on the 2.147 million viewers a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. [...]

The Undertaker Discusses Scott Hall’s Passing and Legacy

During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Scott Hall’s recent passing and his legacy in pro wrestling. On Scott Hall’s passing and H[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...] Mar 28 - WWE has officially announced King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland for WrestleMania Saturday. Below is the updated WrestleMania card: WrestleMania Saturday The KO ShowGuest: St[...]

Jon Moxley Is Coming Back To DEFY Wrestling

DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will mark Moxley’s first appearan[...] Mar 28 - DEFY has announced that Jon Moxley will make his long awaited return to the promotion for their Wild Ones event on April 30th at Washington Hall in Seattle. It will mark Moxley’s first appearan[...]

Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...] Mar 28 - We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 To Broadcast Live In Dave & Buster’s Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...]

WWE Reveals Who Will Be Singing 'America The Beautiful' To Open WrestleMania 38

American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...] Mar 28 - American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...]

WWE Selling A Rare Vince McMahon T-Shirt For WrestleMania

WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...] Mar 28 - WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...]

WWE Reportedly Undecided On What Will Close Night One Of WrestleMania 38

WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...] Mar 28 - WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...]

Tony Khan Tells ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early

During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...]

James Storm Printed Out A "Best Of Braden Walker" DVD And Had Chris Harris Sign It

During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...] Mar 28 - During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...]

C4 Energy Announces WWE WrestleMania Weekend Hologram Meet-and-Greets

C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...] Mar 28 - C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...]

The Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...]

WWE and Fanatics Launch New Partnership

WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...] Mar 28 - WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...]

The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39

As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...] Mar 28 - As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...] Mar 28 - On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...]

Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More

WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...] Mar 28 - WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...]

Dolph Ziggler On His NXT Title Reign And Working With Bron Breakker

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...]

Triple H Shares Thanks For Support Following Retirement Announcement

Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...] Mar 28 - Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...]

WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania

Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...] Mar 28 - Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...]

AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...] Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]

Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...] Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]