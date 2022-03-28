WWE Selling A Rare Vince McMahon T-Shirt For WrestleMania

WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole, congratulations, I am.”

The t-shirt is now selling for $27.99 on ShopWWE.com.

Here is the description:

HE’S THE BOSS, BIG CHEESE, HEAD HONCHO, HIGH MUCK-A-MUCK, TOP DOG, MAN UPSTAIRS, TASKMASTER, RINGLEADER AND KINGPIN ALL ROLLED INTO ONE

Since purchasing Capitol Wrestling Co. from his father in 1982, The Chairman has built his empire ruthlessly and efficiently, dispatching all who stand in the way of his entertainment sovereignty — from Ted Turner and WCW to HBK and God.

During the ’80s, Mr. McMahon transformed WWE from a regionally-run business into a national juggernaut, bringing wrestling into the mainstream and pioneering the use of pay-per-views in the process. In the ’90s, he launched the ever-popular Attitude Era, highlighted by his legendary rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. By 2001, he purchased rival WCW, and ever since, he’s entertained the WWE Universe in more ways that can be counted, clashing with D-Generation X, Randy Orton, Bret Hart, and even his own children, Shane and Stephanie.

McMahon’s been blown up, buried beneath an exploding stage, shaved bald and revealed as Hornswoggle’s illegitimate father. He’s given away millions of his own money, locked lips with Rikishi’s posterior and withstood the pain of being relieved of his day-to-day duties by his own son-in-law, Triple H, and WWE’s Board of Directors. Whether in the boardroom or the ring, this titan of industry is belligerent, cocky and always spoiling for a fight … and dammit, WWE fans respect him for it.