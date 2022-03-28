Tony Khan Tells ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early

“We’ve done 12 Pay-Per-Views now and the last three are the highest-grossing, most buys we’ve done. So we’re on a great trend. I would say we’re ahead of schedule on the five-year plan. We’re three years in and at no point, five years, 10 years, 1,000,000 years, did I ever think we would have so many of the greatest pro wrestlers here in AEW so quickly? And never did I imagine all these people would be out of contracts and available to come. We were a startup company and started with a tremendous, tremendous roster of some of the best wrestlers and some of the best young talent. A lot of the biggest names weren’t here necessarily when we started. We started through hard work and boot scrapping and then along the way big names, I mean, Sting, and CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson. Adam Cole was a guy I thought we were going to be fighting against for decades, not the guy I thought would be our franchise player. And then more names now, like Jeff Hardy joining his brother Matt Hardy here.”

“I will tell you this. I’ve heard some talk because there are so many events that night. I’ve heard a few people talking like they might leave early to go to another show. At least that was what people were saying. Don’t do that! It would be a big mistake to leave before the show is over. And again, I can’t control what other people scheduled or other events that night, but I really hope people will come. There’s gonna be, I mean, how long have we been waiting for the Briscoes versus FTR? Lethal vs. Moriarity, Gresham vs. Bandido, Zayne vs. Swerve, and so much more to be announced. I promise it’s going to be a great night and a lot of the card is still to come. I’m still putting some agreements in place for some of those matches, but don’t leave before it’s over because that would be a regret you’ll never forget.”

During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fans this weekend.

» More News From This Feed

Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...] Mar 28 - We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. During today’s epis[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 To Broadcast Live In Dave & Buster’s Nationwide

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania® to Air Live in Dave & Buster’s Nationwide STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Jo[...]

WWE Reveals Who Will Be Singing 'America The Beautiful' To Open WrestleMania 38

American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...] Mar 28 - American country rock singer, songwriter, and record producer Brantley Gilbert and country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will sing America the Beautiful to open WrestleMania 38 this coming[...]

WWE Selling A Rare Vince McMahon T-Shirt For WrestleMania

WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...] Mar 28 - WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon t-shirt featuring a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee show. During the show a few weeks ago McMahon said, “If people think I’m an a**hole[...]

WWE Reportedly Undecided On What Will Close Night One Of WrestleMania 38

WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...] Mar 28 - WWE is reportedly still undecided on what will be the main event for WrestleMania Saturday this coming weekend. There has reportedly been some ramblings that Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close o[...]

Tony Khan Tells ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early

During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...]

James Storm Printed Out A "Best Of Braden Walker" DVD And Had Chris Harris Sign It

During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...] Mar 28 - During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...]

C4 Energy Announces WWE WrestleMania Weekend Hologram Meet-and-Greets

C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...] Mar 28 - C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...]

The Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...]

WWE and Fanatics Launch New Partnership

WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...] Mar 28 - WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...]

The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39

As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...] Mar 28 - As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...] Mar 28 - On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...]

Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More

WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...] Mar 28 - WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...]

Dolph Ziggler On His NXT Title Reign And Working With Bron Breakker

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...]

Triple H Shares Thanks For Support Following Retirement Announcement

Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...] Mar 28 - Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...]

WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania

Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...] Mar 28 - Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...]

AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...] Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]

Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...] Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]

📸 PHOTOS: Huge WWE WrestleMania 38 Posters Now Up AT&T Stadium

WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...] Mar 27 - WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series

Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...] Mar 27 - Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...]

Trish Stratus Names Two People Who Were Important To Her WWE Success

During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...]

Some Good News For The New Day Concerning WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...]

9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...]

Three New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...] Mar 27 - WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...]