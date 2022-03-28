C4 Energy Announces WWE WrestleMania Weekend Hologram Meet-and-Greets

Or if you’d rather some solo content, step into “the ring” with C4 Energy’s video activation, offering next-level, commercial grade video content from a fully programmed 360o, $125,000 robotic arm.

C4 Energy is redefining the traditional “meet & greet” with a technology-imbued hologram consumer activation at the WWE Superstore. Featuring technology never used before in the U.S., the 7ft., 180o, fully interactive hologram will transport your favorite WWE Superstars – Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford – into Axxess, allowing fans a chance for a once-in-a-lifetime content moment.

C4 Energy is taking their social content creation to Dallas with a next-level experiential hologram activation at WrestleMania.

C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend.

» More News From This Feed

First-Ever Hologram Meet and Greets Set For Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore

C4 Energy has announced that it will present the first-ever hologram meet and greets at the Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. Check out the full press release below: C4 Energy is taking[...] Mar 28 - C4 Energy has announced that it will present the first-ever hologram meet and greets at the Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. Check out the full press release below: C4 Energy is taking[...]

Tony Khan Tells ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early

During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview with Strong Style Live, Tony Khan warned fans not to leave ROH Supercard of Honor early to attend other events that night, as there will be a lot of content for wrestling fan[...]

James Storm Printed Out A "Best Of Braden Walker" DVD And Had Chris Harris Sign It

During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...] Mar 28 - During an interview with Fightful at WrestleCade 2022, James Storm recalled when his America's Most Wanted partner, Chris Harris, left TNA to go to WWE. "It was kinda weird because when he went to [...]

C4 Energy Announces WWE WrestleMania Weekend Hologram Meet-and-Greets

C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...] Mar 28 - C4 Energy has put out the following press release to announce the first ever hologram meet-and-greets at the WrestleMania AXXESS Superstore this weekend. C4 Energy is taking their social content cr[...]

The Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...]

WWE and Fanatics Launch New Partnership

WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...] Mar 28 - WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...]

The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39

As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...] Mar 28 - As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...] Mar 28 - On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The match was only menti[...]

Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More

WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...] Mar 28 - WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...]

Dolph Ziggler On His NXT Title Reign And Working With Bron Breakker

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...]

Triple H Shares Thanks For Support Following Retirement Announcement

Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...] Mar 28 - Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...]

WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania

Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...] Mar 28 - Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...]

AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...] Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]

Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...] Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]

📸 PHOTOS: Huge WWE WrestleMania 38 Posters Now Up AT&T Stadium

WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...] Mar 27 - WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series

Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...] Mar 27 - Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...]

Trish Stratus Names Two People Who Were Important To Her WWE Success

During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...]

Some Good News For The New Day Concerning WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...]

9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...]

Three New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...] Mar 27 - WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...]

Big Match Announced For Monday WWE 'WrestleMania RAW'

Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...] Mar 27 - Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...]

MJF Reveals How He Became A Fan Of Professional Wrestling

MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...] Mar 27 - MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...]

MJF Believes He Has Proven Himself To Be Above Being Compared To Others

AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...] Mar 27 - AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...]

DEBUNKED: Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Herself And Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...] Mar 27 - Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...]