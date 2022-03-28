WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022
As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year.
During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the plan for Reigns vs. Rock next year and noted The Rock wants to match but nothing is etched in stone due to his busy schedule which will also include the XFL relaunch.
“The situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think,” Meltzer said, “The belief is Rock wants to do it. They believe that is the probable main event but they are all very aware that there are things that can get in the way and it could not happen. The working idea is that match for Roman Reigns against The Rock for Los Angeles. It is absolutely not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the idea for months and months and months. That’s not a surprise but nothing has changed in the sense he hasn’t backed out and they are of the opinion that he really wants it because time is running out on him. If he doesn’t do it, he gets a year older each time. Is it gonna happen? It’s out of everyone’s hands…”