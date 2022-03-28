Big Match Pulled From Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

It is possible the match could be announced later or during the broadcast but for not we assume it is not going ahead as planned.

The match was only mentioned on Facebook and that post has since been removed and the company is not advertising it anywhere else which normally means the match will not be taking place.

On Sunday, WWE announced a big match featuring Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The Steiner Brothers To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...] Mar 28 - WWE issued the following announcement: The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. As first announced by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Rick & S[...]

WWE and Fanatics Launch New Partnership

WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...] Mar 28 - WWE and Fanatics issued the following: WWE and Fanatics Announce Long-Term Sports Platform Partnership Across E-commerce, Licensed Merchandise, Trading Cards and NFTs First-of-its-kind deal will[...]

The Latest On The Rock Competing At WWE WrestleMania 39

As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...] Mar 28 - As has been reported numerous times over the last year, WWE is working toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observe[...]

Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More

WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...] Mar 28 - WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RA[...]

Dolph Ziggler On His NXT Title Reign And Working With Bron Breakker

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...] Mar 28 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed how his NXT title reign came to be and working with Bron Breakker. On his NXT title win: “Everyon[...]

Triple H Shares Thanks For Support Following Retirement Announcement

Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...] Mar 28 - Triple H has expressed his thanks to everybody who wished him well following her recent retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. He wrote: [...]

WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania

Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...] Mar 28 - Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due t[...]

AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...] Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]

Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...] Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]

📸 PHOTOS: Huge WWE WrestleMania 38 Posters Now Up AT&T Stadium

WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...] Mar 27 - WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series

Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...] Mar 27 - Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...]

Trish Stratus Names Two People Who Were Important To Her WWE Success

During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...]

Some Good News For The New Day Concerning WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...]

9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...]

Three New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...] Mar 27 - WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...]

Big Match Announced For Monday WWE 'WrestleMania RAW'

Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...] Mar 27 - Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...]

MJF Reveals How He Became A Fan Of Professional Wrestling

MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...] Mar 27 - MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...]

MJF Believes He Has Proven Himself To Be Above Being Compared To Others

AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...] Mar 27 - AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...]

DEBUNKED: Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Herself And Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...] Mar 27 - Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...]

📺 WATCH: Logan Paul Training For WrestleMania 38 With NXT Stars

Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 next weekend when he teams with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag action. WWE has released a new video of Paul training ahea[...] Mar 27 - Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 next weekend when he teams with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag action. WWE has released a new video of Paul training ahea[...]

📺 WATCH: Top 38 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Moments

The latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. Watch below: “Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania h[...] Mar 27 - The latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. Watch below: “Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania h[...]

Producer List For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso - Abyss produced the Drew McI[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso - Abyss produced the Drew McI[...]

Buff Bagwell Says He's "100% Behind The LGBTQ+ Community"

You may have noticed WCW legend Buff Bagwell trending on Twitter today. The former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion jumped to the defense of former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose. He init[...] Mar 27 - You may have noticed WCW legend Buff Bagwell trending on Twitter today. The former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion jumped to the defense of former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose. He init[...]