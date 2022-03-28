Preview For Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW' - Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Face off, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022

WWE will tonight present the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW which will air live from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA.

The company has rebranded tonight's episode "WrestleMania RAW" which will be headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will also be on the show going up against RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show thus far:

- Final build toward WrestleMania 38

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

- The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

- Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

- RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match