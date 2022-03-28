WWE Fans Want Vince McMahon To Book Will Smith vs. Chris Rock At WrestleMania
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022
Will Smith left viewers watching the Oscars stunned and speechless on Sunday night after he slapped Chris Rock following an off-color joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which is due to a medical condition called alopecia.
As you can imagine social media went wild with those slamming Smith for his actions, and others defending him saying he had every right to put Rock in his place.
The timing of the incident has as led to Vince McMahon and WrestleMania trending early with WWE fans suggesting McMahon should book the match for WrestleMania 38 next weekend, and if that is too short notice, then WrestleMania 39 is fittingly in Hollywood next year.
