The @aiwrestling champ @TheMattCardona coming out in style before the main event! pic.twitter.com/cRNgXqufeu

- AIW Tag Team Championships: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) and The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) and Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone)

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio.

» More News From This Feed

AIW The Doctor Is In [3/26/2022] Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...] Mar 28 - Absolute Intense Wrestling held their The Doctor Is In event on March 26th from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The results are as follows: - Derek Dillinger def. Riley Rose - Joseline Navarro def.[...]

Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...] Mar 27 - Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast. Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following: “I am leaving the @FlairUn[...]

📸 PHOTOS: Huge WWE WrestleMania 38 Posters Now Up AT&T Stadium

WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...] Mar 27 - WrestleMania 38 weekend is less than a week away and WWE has put up huge posters at the AT&T Stadium. One side of the stadium features Stone Cold Steve Austin surrounded by Edge, Bianca Belair, R[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series

Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...] Mar 27 - Today, soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. Check out some photos and videos of his appearance below. 20 tur[...]

Trish Stratus Names Two People Who Were Important To Her WWE Success

During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with ET Canada, WWE Hall Of Fame Trish Stratus discussed why Fit Finlay and creative Brian Gewirtz were very important to her success during her time with WWE. On Fit Finlay[...]

Some Good News For The New Day Concerning WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air. The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamu[...]

9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...] Mar 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced nine matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation which will air at 7 PM EST over at AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the full ca[...]

Three New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...] Mar 27 - WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony and Nikkita Lyons vs. a to-be-announced[...]

Big Match Announced For Monday WWE 'WrestleMania RAW'

Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...] Mar 27 - Monday's 'WrestleMania RAW' episode is looking to be one not to miss! WWE has announced that Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will be in a match. It remains unclear now i[...]

MJF Reveals How He Became A Fan Of Professional Wrestling

MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...] Mar 27 - MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed how he got into professional wrestling. “The way I got introduced to pro wrestling, and I was about four [years old] at the t[...]

MJF Believes He Has Proven Himself To Be Above Being Compared To Others

AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...] Mar 27 - AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani show, during which he discussed the comparisons he gets to the likes of Chris Jericho, EC3, and The Miz. On being compared to The Miz, E[...]

DEBUNKED: Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Herself And Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...] Mar 27 - Alexa Bliss has debunked a long-circulating rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. The rumor which has been going around suggests Bliss "disliked" Rousey due to her "recklessness i[...]

📺 WATCH: Logan Paul Training For WrestleMania 38 With NXT Stars

Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 next weekend when he teams with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag action. WWE has released a new video of Paul training ahea[...] Mar 27 - Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 next weekend when he teams with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag action. WWE has released a new video of Paul training ahea[...]

📺 WATCH: Top 38 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Moments

The latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. Watch below: “Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania h[...] Mar 27 - The latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. Watch below: “Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania h[...]

Producer List For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso - Abyss produced the Drew McI[...] Mar 27 - Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso - Abyss produced the Drew McI[...]

Buff Bagwell Says He's "100% Behind The LGBTQ+ Community"

You may have noticed WCW legend Buff Bagwell trending on Twitter today. The former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion jumped to the defense of former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose. He init[...] Mar 27 - You may have noticed WCW legend Buff Bagwell trending on Twitter today. The former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion jumped to the defense of former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose. He init[...]

EFFY Says He Wants To Be The Reverse Of The Rock

EFFY recently sat down with Fightful to discuss his busy schedule heading into WrestleMania weekend. “I’ve tried to reset myself before this March and April time, but it’s going t[...] Mar 27 - EFFY recently sat down with Fightful to discuss his busy schedule heading into WrestleMania weekend. “I’ve tried to reset myself before this March and April time, but it’s going t[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Results - Who Won The New Japan Cup?

The finals of the 2022 NJPW New Japan Cup took place on Sunday, with the winner of this year’s Cup being crowned, check out the results from the event below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - BUSHI [...] Mar 27 - The finals of the 2022 NJPW New Japan Cup took place on Sunday, with the winner of this year’s Cup being crowned, check out the results from the event below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - BUSHI [...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: Mark Henry "Formally Retired" On RAW Before Turning On John Cena

One of the most memorable moments in Mark Henry’s career was his heel turn on John Cena after cutting an emotional retirement speech, which had everybody fooled. That moment took place 9 years a[...] Mar 27 - One of the most memorable moments in Mark Henry’s career was his heel turn on John Cena after cutting an emotional retirement speech, which had everybody fooled. That moment took place 9 years a[...]

KAIRI Injured During Stardom Return

Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now working under the ring now KAIRI recently returned at STARDOM’s World Climax this weekend, her first match since WWE. She went up against Starlight Kid and was v[...] Mar 27 - Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now working under the ring now KAIRI recently returned at STARDOM’s World Climax this weekend, her first match since WWE. She went up against Starlight Kid and was v[...]

AEW To Open "The Forbidden Door" Once Again

Japanese pro wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has announced that he will soon be making his return to All Elite Wrestling, once again opening "The Forbidden Door." Dax Harwood of FTR replied to Take[...] Mar 27 - Japanese pro wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has announced that he will soon be making his return to All Elite Wrestling, once again opening "The Forbidden Door." Dax Harwood of FTR replied to Take[...]

NJPW Crowns 2022 New Japan Cup Winner At The Osaka-jō Hall

Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Sabre defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament at the Osaka-jo Hall. The finish of the match had Naito kic[...] Mar 27 - Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Sabre defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament at the Osaka-jo Hall. The finish of the match had Naito kic[...]

Tony Khan Promises Fans "Excellent" Owen Hart Cup Tournament

AEW resident Tony Khan returned to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup and what fans can expect. He also revealed the finals of the tournament will take [...] Mar 27 - AEW resident Tony Khan returned to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup and what fans can expect. He also revealed the finals of the tournament will take [...]

Kurt Angle Reflects On Being Stressed Over Brock Lesnar’s Botch At WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by CBS Sports and reflected on being stressed out after Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooting Star Press during their match at WrestleMania X[...] Mar 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by CBS Sports and reflected on being stressed out after Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooting Star Press during their match at WrestleMania X[...]