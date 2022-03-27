Mark Madden Is Gone From Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Fight Breaks Out On Twitter

Mark Madden recently hit Twitter to reveal that he is no longer part of Ric Flair's WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast.

Earlier today, Madden tweeted the following:

“I am leaving the @FlairUncensored podcast effective immediately. It’s not a good fit for me, especially scheduling the prep &taping during my jam-packed work week. Thx to @RicFlairNatrBoy & @PodHeat for the opportunity &for understanding.”

Ric Flair tweeted a response:

“Love & Appreciate You @MarkMaddenX, But Actually, I Relieved You Of Your Duties! Best Of Luck With Your Work! I’ll Be Back & Better Than Ever Next Monday! Going Home To My Son In Law @HeyHeyItsConrad!”

Madden responded as follows.

“And BTW, you didn’t have the balls to tell me you were firing me. You said the podcast was cancelled, period. Your son-in-law had to tell me the truth. Why couldn’t you just let it go? Why couldn’t you just be a friend after 35 years?”

“Ok. That’s true. And now, soon, I can tell the whole real story. Like how we lost the deal with Podcast One. Love& appreciate you, too, but hey…as long as we’re telling the truth. Truth is always good, right? Watch this space.”

“Ric one week: “I want the podcast to be current!” Next week: “Who’s Jay White? Never heard of him!” FFS.”