Some Good News For The New Day Concerning WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select is reporting that Big E's recent neck injury threw their creative plans for The New Day at WrestleMania 38 up in the air.

The original plan was for The New Day to go up against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Pete Dunne (Butch) at the biggest event of the year but that had to change due to Big E.

Now the plan is for a tag match featuring Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston doing battle with Dunne (Butch) and Sheamus. There is no mention of Holland involved in the match but that doesn't mean he will not have some role to play.

