9 Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022
- Danni Bee vs. Abadon
- Rache Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter - Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Robyn & Charlette Renegade - JPH vs. Penta Oscuro - Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida - Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler - Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster - Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
