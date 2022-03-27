WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Top 38 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Moments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022

The latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' is a special extended edition looking at the 38 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time. 

Watch below:

“Watch the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, featuring title changes, returns and much more.”

The TOP 38:

38. Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker

37. Andre the Giant slams Big John Studd

36. Snoop Dogg performs Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania entrance

35. Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle

34. The Dr. of Thuganomics returns

33. The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan

32. Randy Orton’s super RKO on Seth Rollins

31. Kane attacks MLB legend Pete Rose

30. Triple H saves his career against Batista

29. Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon join forces

28. Ronda Rousey submits Stephanie McMahon

27. The Rock defeats Erick Rowan in fastest WrestleMania match

26. Edge wins first Money In The Bank match

25. D-Generation X vs. The nWo

24. Randy Savage wins the WWE Title

23. The Hardy Boyz surprise return

22. Roman Reigns wins WWE Title from Triple H

21. Razor Ramon wins iconic ladder match

20. Mr. McMahon gets his head shaved

19. Bianca Belair wins SmackDown Women’s Title in main event

18. John Cena wins first WWE Title from JBL

17. Ricky Steamboat wins Intercontinental Title

16. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels

15. Daniel Bryan and Yestlemania

14. The Rock beats John Cena

13. The Undertaker returns as The Deadman

12. Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s undefeated streak

11. Stone Cold wins first WWE Championship

10. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air

9. Rey Mysterio wins World Title for Eddie Guerrero

8. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite

7. Kofi Kingston wins WWE Title and Kofimania

6. The Rock defeats Hollywood Hogan

5. Shawn Michaels beats Bret Hart in sudden death after 60-minute Iron Man Match

4. Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event match

3. Hulk Hogan slams Andre The Giant

2. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins surprise main event cash-in

1. Brock Lesnar ends Undertaker’s undefeated streak


