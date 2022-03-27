Producer List For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022
Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX.
- Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso
- Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre/Happy Corbin segment
- Kenny Dykstra produced King Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland
- Adam Pearce produced the Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair promo segment
- Abyss was the producer for Ricochet vs. Garza and Humberto.
- Molly Holly & Pat Buck produced the women’s Fatal Four-Way match.
- Michael Hayes was the producer for the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segment.
- Adam Pearce produced the Shotzi vs. Aliyah dark match.
- The internally-listed dark match main event was RKBro vs. Alpha Academy.
