Buff Bagwell Says He's "100% Behind The LGBTQ+ Community"

You may have noticed WCW legend Buff Bagwell trending on Twitter today.

The former five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion jumped to the defense of former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose.

He initially tweeted, “Nyla Rose is huge, how is she not the woman’s champion? That match was a perfect build for her. #AEWRampage.” A fan then tweeted back, “Maybe because Nyla Rose needs to be a woman in order to be Women’s Champion, it’s kinda in the name.”

Bagwell then told the fan, “Please sit down, grown folks are talking.”

He then followed up today with a tweet that read, “Some people were surprised with my tweet last night about Nyla Rose, but I’m 100% behind the #LGBTQ community.”