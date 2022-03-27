KAIRI Injured During Stardom Return

"My eardrum [is] ruptured right now, so I can’t hear…. Each move had weight, and I was on fire during the fight. She was a different person from the previous [Starlight] Kid. My eardrum was torn, but I was happy, or rather, the pain made me happy."

She went up against Starlight Kid and was victorious with a big diving elbow drop but during an interview KAIRI revealed she ruptured eardrum during the match:

Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now working under the ring now KAIRI recently returned at STARDOM’s World Climax this weekend, her first match since WWE.

