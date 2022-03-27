WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW To Open "The Forbidden Door" Once Again
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022
Japanese pro wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has announced that he will soon be making his return to All Elite Wrestling, once again opening "The Forbidden Door."
Dax Harwood of FTR replied to Takeshita's tweet, saying "I'll fight your ass if your dad Kenny Omega will let you."
Check out the Twitter exchange below.
https://wrestlr.me/75060/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 27
Mar 27 - EFFY recently sat down with Fightful to discuss his busy schedule heading into WrestleMania weekend. “I’ve tried to reset myself before[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - The finals of the 2022 NJPW New Japan Cup took place on Sunday, with the winner of this year’s Cup being crowned, check out the results from the[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - One of the most memorable moments in Mark Henry’s career was his heel turn on John Cena after cutting an emotional retirement speech, which had [...]
Mar 27 KAIRI Injured During Stardom Return Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now working under the ring now KAIRI recently returned at STARDOM’s World Climax this weekend, her first match since[...]
Mar 27 - Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now working under the ring now KAIRI recently returned at STARDOM’s World Climax this weekend, her first match since[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Japanese pro wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita has announced that he will soon be making his return to All Elite Wrestling, once again opening "The Fo[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Sabre defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament at the Os[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - AEW resident Tony Khan returned to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup and what fans can expect. He als[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by CBS Sports and reflected on being stressed out after Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooti[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Paul Wight, better known to WWE fans as Big Show recently appeared as a guest on The Rob Brown Show for an in-depth interview during which he touched [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Peacock and the WWE Network have uploaded some new independent wrestling content from ICW and wXw. Here are the episodes added: ICW Fight Club[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - PWInsider is reporting former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, will be at Monday's WWE RA[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Vince McMahon wants Seth Rollins in his corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 AM sharp on Monday morning. The news follows after Rolli[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - During an interview with CBS Sports, Kurt Angle spoke about his iconic WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar, and explained why the match finish was[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - The WWE Intercontinental Championship is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious titles in all of professional wrestling. The title has h[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about former WWE stars coming into AEW. "Guys like me are drawing the highest numbers[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - During an appearance on the Highspots Sign It Live show, Jake Atlas recalled when Edge came down to NXT and gave the locker room advice. “Dur[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Tom Fleming, former designer/artist for WWF from 1990 to 1994, recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about [...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Bleacher Report, where she spoke about her current championship reign. “For me, I think I would’[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WrestleCon has put out the following updated lineup for their 2022 convention in Dallas, Texas. MARCH 31ST AAA Invades Wrestlecon – 5 PM CT*[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, EC3 talked about why Austin Aries was brought into the Control Your Narrative promotion and a fan payi[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - A pitch for Gable Steveson’s potential in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 has reportedly leaked. Steveson has stated that he will be at WrestleMa[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed finding out about Mike Tyson doing an angle with WWE in 1998 and the impact that storylin[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and Next week’s go-home episode of Monday Night RAW is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbur[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Bret Hart has long been known to have very little respect for Bill Goldberg dating back many years to when Goldberg botched a kick to the head of Hear[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament was on Friday's Rampage with the match set to take place on Wednesday’[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π