Peacock and WWE Network Add More Independent Wrestling Content
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022
Peacock and the WWE Network have uploaded some new independent wrestling content from ICW and wXw.
Here are the episodes added:
ICW Fight Club 213- 03/26/22.
Vaughn Vertigo makes his ICW debut against Dylan Thorn in an ICW Zero-G Championship Match. The Meat Wagon clash with ICW Tag Team Champions The Kings of The North in a non-title match. Molly Spartan takes on Lizzy Evo.
wXw We Love Wrestling 27 – 03/26/22.
Eight athletes battle for the final two spots in Europe’s biggest independent sports-entertainment tournament — wXw 16 Carat Gold. Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze take on Maggot & Baby Allison.
