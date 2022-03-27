WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Independent Wrestling Content

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2022

Peacock and the WWE Network have uploaded some new independent wrestling content from ICW and wXw. 

Here are the episodes added:

ICW Fight Club 213- 03/26/22.

Vaughn Vertigo makes his ICW debut against Dylan Thorn in an ICW Zero-G Championship Match. The Meat Wagon clash with ICW Tag Team Champions The Kings of The North in a non-title match. Molly Spartan takes on Lizzy Evo.

wXw We Love Wrestling 27 – 03/26/22.

Eight athletes battle for the final two spots in Europe’s biggest independent sports-entertainment tournament — wXw 16 Carat Gold. Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze take on Maggot & Baby Allison.


