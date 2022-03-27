SPOILER: WWE Superstar To Return On Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has plans for Lashley to wrestle at WrestleMania against Omos and will at Monday's show to set things up.

Lashley was forced to take time out following an injury to his shoulder in January during his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

PWInsider is reporting former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, will be at Monday's WWE RAW Pittsburgh, which will be the go-home show for WrestleMania 38.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

NJPW Crowns 2022 New Japan Cup Winner At The Osaka-jō Hall

Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Sabre defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament at the Os[...] Mar 27 - Zack Sabre Jr. has been crowned the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup. Sabre defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament at the Os[...]

Tony Khan Promises Fans "Excellent" Owen Hart Cup Tournament

AEW resident Tony Khan returned to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup and what fans can expect. He als[...] Mar 27 - AEW resident Tony Khan returned to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the upcoming Owen Hart Cup and what fans can expect. He als[...]

Kurt Angle Reflects On Being Stressed Over Brock Lesnar’s Botch At WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by CBS Sports and reflected on being stressed out after Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooti[...] Mar 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by CBS Sports and reflected on being stressed out after Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooti[...]

Paul Wight Talks About Differences Between WWE and AEW

Paul Wight, better known to WWE fans as Big Show recently appeared as a guest on The Rob Brown Show for an in-depth interview during which he touched [...] Mar 27 - Paul Wight, better known to WWE fans as Big Show recently appeared as a guest on The Rob Brown Show for an in-depth interview during which he touched [...]

Peacock and WWE Network Add More Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock and the WWE Network have uploaded some new independent wrestling content from ICW and wXw. Here are the episodes added: ICW Fight Club[...] Mar 27 - Peacock and the WWE Network have uploaded some new independent wrestling content from ICW and wXw. Here are the episodes added: ICW Fight Club[...]

SPOILER: WWE Superstar To Return On Monday's WWE RAW

PWInsider is reporting former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, will be at Monday's WWE RA[...] Mar 27 - PWInsider is reporting former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, will be at Monday's WWE RA[...]

Vince McMahon Wants To Meet With Seth Rollins At WWE Headquarters On Monday

Vince McMahon wants Seth Rollins in his corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 AM sharp on Monday morning. The news follows after Rolli[...] Mar 27 - Vince McMahon wants Seth Rollins in his corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 AM sharp on Monday morning. The news follows after Rolli[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Had To Win At WrestleMania Despite Infamous Botch

During an interview with CBS Sports, Kurt Angle spoke about his iconic WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar, and explained why the match finish was[...] Mar 26 - During an interview with CBS Sports, Kurt Angle spoke about his iconic WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar, and explained why the match finish was[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fact That's Upsetting Fans

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious titles in all of professional wrestling. The title has h[...] Mar 26 - The WWE Intercontinental Championship is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious titles in all of professional wrestling. The title has h[...]

MJF Explains How Former WWE Stars Coming To AEW Is Just Like The Territory Days

MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about former WWE stars coming into AEW. "Guys like me are drawing the highest numbers[...] Mar 26 - MJF was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about former WWE stars coming into AEW. "Guys like me are drawing the highest numbers[...]

Jake Atlas Recalls Edge Giving Mental Health Advice To NXT Locker Room

During an appearance on the Highspots Sign It Live show, Jake Atlas recalled when Edge came down to NXT and gave the locker room advice. “Dur[...] Mar 26 - During an appearance on the Highspots Sign It Live show, Jake Atlas recalled when Edge came down to NXT and gave the locker room advice. “Dur[...]

Former WWF Artist Tom Fleming Recalls Designing Adam Bomb's Look

Tom Fleming, former designer/artist for WWF from 1990 to 1994, recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about [...] Mar 26 - Tom Fleming, former designer/artist for WWF from 1990 to 1994, recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about [...]

Charlotte Fair: "I Don't Think The Same Criticism Always Goes Toward Men Being In The Title Picture."

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Bleacher Report, where she spoke about her current championship reign. “For me, I think I would’[...] Mar 26 - Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Bleacher Report, where she spoke about her current championship reign. “For me, I think I would’[...]

Updated WrestleCon 2022 Lineup: March 31st - April 2nd

WrestleCon has put out the following updated lineup for their 2022 convention in Dallas, Texas. MARCH 31ST AAA Invades Wrestlecon – 5 PM CT*[...] Mar 26 - WrestleCon has put out the following updated lineup for their 2022 convention in Dallas, Texas. MARCH 31ST AAA Invades Wrestlecon – 5 PM CT*[...]

EC3 On Bringing In Austin Aries for Control Your Narrative, More

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, EC3 talked about why Austin Aries was brought into the Control Your Narrative promotion and a fan payi[...] Mar 26 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, EC3 talked about why Austin Aries was brought into the Control Your Narrative promotion and a fan payi[...]

WWE Has Discussed A Quick Win For Soon To Debut Star At WrestleMania 38

A pitch for Gable Steveson’s potential in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 has reportedly leaked. Steveson has stated that he will be at WrestleMa[...] Mar 26 - A pitch for Gable Steveson’s potential in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 has reportedly leaked. Steveson has stated that he will be at WrestleMa[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses Mike Tyson's 1998 WWE Storyline, Impact On WCW

During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed finding out about Mike Tyson doing an angle with WWE in 1998 and the impact that storylin[...] Mar 26 - During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed finding out about Mike Tyson doing an angle with WWE in 1998 and the impact that storylin[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstars Booked For Monday's WWE RAW

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and Next week’s go-home episode of Monday Night RAW is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbur[...] Mar 26 - WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and Next week’s go-home episode of Monday Night RAW is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbur[...]

STIFF SHOT: Bret Hart Takes A Shot At Goldberg, Comments On AEW Rumors

Bret Hart has long been known to have very little respect for Bill Goldberg dating back many years to when Goldberg botched a kick to the head of Hear[...] Mar 26 - Bret Hart has long been known to have very little respect for Bill Goldberg dating back many years to when Goldberg botched a kick to the head of Hear[...]

First Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Announced - New Wrestler To Debut

The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament was on Friday's Rampage with the match set to take place on Wednesday’[...] Mar 26 - The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament was on Friday's Rampage with the match set to take place on Wednesday’[...]

What's Planned For The Final RAW Before WrestleMania 38? - RAW vs. SmackDown!

WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition which will broadcast live from the PPG Paints Arena[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition which will broadcast live from the PPG Paints Arena[...]

Six-Man Match For Announced For Next Week’s Rampage

AEW has announced a big six-man match has for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. The match will feature House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy[...] Mar 26 - AEW has announced a big six-man match has for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. The match will feature House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy[...]

Mick Foley Says Vader Was One Of The Biggest Draws Of His Era

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley discussed Big Van Vader being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year [...] Mar 26 - In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley discussed Big Van Vader being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year [...]

WWE Legend The Undertaker To Driver Pace Car At NASCAR Echopark Automotive Grand Prix

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, but first, the WWE legnd will be driving the Pace Car in the upcoming NASCAR Ech[...] Mar 26 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, but first, the WWE legnd will be driving the Pace Car in the upcoming NASCAR Ech[...]