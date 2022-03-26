WWE Intercontinental Championship Fact That's Upsetting Fans

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious titles in all of professional wrestling.

The title has historically propelled those who have held it into the main event picture to go on to win world championships, however many fans feel the title is losing its importance and the company is not giving it the recognition and respect it deserves.

On Friday WWE announced a three-way match will take place on next week's special WrestleMania SmackDown featuring Ricochet defending against Angel and Humberto and while the match will likely steal the television broadcast many feel it should have been on the main WrestleMania 38 card.

Given this, you may or may not be surprised to learn that The Intercontinental Championship not being featured at WrestleMania 38 means the title has gone 1 year without being defended on pay-per-view.

The last Intercontinental Championship match at a WWE pay-per-view was Apollo Crews capturing the title from Big E at last year’s WrestleMania.

