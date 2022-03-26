Charlotte Fair: "I Don't Think The Same Criticism Always Goes Toward Men Being In The Title Picture."

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Bleacher Report, where she spoke about her current championship reign.

“For me, I think I would’ve liked to have more title defenses on pay-per-views, but under certain circumstances… It was cool being champion going into the Royal Rumble because that’s never happened before [with the women]. Having that match with Naomi, I’ve been waiting for that match for five years now and we were finally able to have it on SmackDown last month. I thought that was incredible. It’s so cliche, but that was only a taste of what we can do. It was only one match. That was special for me. With Survivor Series [vs. Lynch], all I can say is that number one doesn’t talk about number two, but it was fun to revisit that bitter best friend [storyline].”

On her match against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank last year:

“It’s one of my top favorite matches. I took an uninterested crowd and by the end, I had them chanting ‘This is awesome.’ Rhea is the future of the women’s division, I tell her all the time. I have so much respect for her, and I know our paths will cross again.”

On criticism of her booking:

“I have been on top since 2015, whether I’ve been holding the title or not. “People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. I’ve never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.'”

On her previous title runs: