Updated WrestleCon 2022 Lineup: March 31st - April 2nd

WrestleCon has put out the following updated lineup for their 2022 convention in Dallas, Texas.

MARCH 31ST

AAA Invades Wrestlecon – 5 PM CT

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Flamita

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 vs. Aero Star & Drago

* Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus.

* Pagano, Drago Kid & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco & Puma King – No DQ,.

* Octagon Jr., Aramis & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Abismo Negro Jr. & Fabi Apache

* Taya Valkyrie, Niño Hamburguesa & Microman vs. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra.

2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow – 9 PM CT

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Low Ki and Homicide vs. Mark & Jay Briscoe

* Mia Yim vs. Athena

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Also announced: Atsushi Onita, PCO, Black Taurus, Michael Oku and The Rock N’ Roll Express

APRIL 1ST

Zicky Dice’s Trouble in Paradise 2 – 1 PM CT

* Rich Swann vs. Scotty 2 Hotty

* Masha Slamovich vs. Bear

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Effy

* Lince Dorado vs. Black Taurus.

* Frontman Jah-C vs. Keita Murray vs. Carlie Bravo vs. Darian Bengston vs. Lord Crewe vs. Levi Shapiro

NJPW Lonestar Shootout – 5 PM CT

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Dickinson

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jay White

* Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

* Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura vs. FinJuice, Daniel Garcia & Kevin Knight

* Jonah vs. Blake Christian

* Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos vs. Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC

Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches – 9 PM CT

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace

* Champ Champ Challenge Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Match: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost

* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

International Provincial Wrestling Federation – Immediately After Multiverse of Matches

* Set to appear: Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and more

APRIL 2ND

USA vs. The World – 11 AM CT

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Michael Oku vs Rich Swann

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Sam Adonis vs La Hiedra vs Mr. Iguana Golden Dragon vs Fight Panther Jr

* Big Damo vs Calvin Tankman

* Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez

* Davey Richards vs “Speeball” Mike Bailey

* Rachael Ellering vs Jessica Troy

* Calvin Tankman vs Big Damo

* Workhorsemen vs Bandido & Horus