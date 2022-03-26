STIFF SHOT: Bret Hart Takes A Shot At Goldberg, Comments On AEW Rumors

Bret Hart has long been known to have very little respect for Bill Goldberg dating back many years to when Goldberg botched a kick to the head of Heart at WCW Starrcade 1999.

The kick was delivered so hard Hart suffered a severe concussion which his in-ring career never recovered from.

During a Signed By Superstars virtual signing Hart mentioned Natalya telling him that Brock Lesnar’s dream match would be against himself. Hart responded by saying that he has heard Lesnar is a good worker and Goldberg is not:

"Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg."

There have been rumors that Hart could be brought into AEW soon as the manager of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently fired Tully Blanchard and then referenced Bret on Twitter, which led to the speculation.

On the rumors of joining AEW, Hart said, "Go there and do what?"