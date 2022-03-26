First Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Announced - New Wrestler To Debut

The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament was on Friday's Rampage with the match set to take place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

During the Rampage broadcast, it was revealed AEW President Tony Khan will be signing a new wrestler and that new talent will make their debut against The Bunny in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

There is still no word on when the first male qualifier will take place, but given the women's tournament is kicking off soon, it shouldn't be too long before we hear news.

Updated card for Wednesday's Dynamote on TBS.

- Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

- FTR vs. The Gunn Club

- The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. ???