What's Planned For The Final RAW Before WrestleMania 38? - RAW v.s SmackDown!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2022

WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition which will broadcast live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The match will feature RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

Below is the updated line-up:

- The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

- The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

- Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

- RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match