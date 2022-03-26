What's Planned For The Final RAW Before WrestleMania 38? - RAW v.s SmackDown!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2022
WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition which will broadcast live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The match will feature RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.
Below is the updated line-up:
- The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear
- The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner
- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega
- RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match
https://wrestlr.me/75039/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 26
Mar 26 - The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament was on Friday's Rampage with the match set to take place on Wednesday’[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition which will broadcast live from the PPG Paints Arena[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - AEW has announced a big six-man match has for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. The match will feature House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley discussed Big Van Vader being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year [...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, but first, the WWE legnd will be driving the Pace Car in the upcoming NASCAR Ech[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WWE has announced that the Andre The Giant Battle Royal will take place next Friday night on the WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. Two big names inv[...]
Mar 26 AEW Rampage Results (March 25 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means. Time for another episode of the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. And this week’s [...]
Mar 26 - It’s Friday, you know what that means. Time for another episode of the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. And this week’s [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - A new match has been announced for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1. AEW president and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan revealed on Twitte[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a second Under Siege event is set to take place in May. The company revealed the news on their official Twitter today [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The Road to WrestleMania 38 is nearing an end with tonight being the final SmackDown on FOX before next week’s special go-home show. Toni[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Here is what you can expect: - The WWE debut of Quincy E[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE announced the following for the 2022 Hall Of Fame: Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named afte[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - AEW recently filed to trademark the term "AEW: Fight Forever" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, The filing was officially made on M[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Today on Strong Style, AEW President Tony Khan revealed there will be a new addition to the AEW women’s division shortly. He said he will[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Check out the following press release: The following was sent to us: Taz and Sabu Join AdFreeShows.com for an Extreme Watchalong On Thurs[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - PWInsider reports that a number of WWE RAW Superstars are in town for tonight's SmackDown broadcast at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Austin Theor[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that current free agent Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with Tony Khan with plans to sign him to [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Triple H recently sat down for an interview on ESPN's First Take, with excerpts now coming out. During the interview, Triple H revealed he was suffer[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - During Monday's WWE RAW, they announced that Veer Mahaan will finally be coming to RAW on April 4, 2022, which is the first WWE television broadcast a[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker reflected on his friendship with the late great Yokozuna and also adjust[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - IMPACT has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for t[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE is set to honor Shad Gaspard the Warrior Award at this year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony. Gaspard died in a tragic incident back in 2020 on Veni[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The imminent return of Cody Rhodes to WWE is the talk of the pro wrestling world with many wondering what type of gimmick he will have with the compan[...]
Mar 25 IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/24/2022) IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy [...]
Mar 25 - IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy [...]