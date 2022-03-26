Six-Man Match For Announced For Next Week’s Rampage

Next week’s Rampage will be taped on Wednesday after Dynamite from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

The six-man match was made after Fuego called out House of Black on this week’s AEW Rampage episode.

The match will feature House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black go up against Fuego Del Sol and The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

AEW has announced a big six-man match has for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

