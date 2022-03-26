AEW Rampage Results (March 25 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means. Time for another episode of the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. And this week’s card has 4 matches AND a further segment booked, so you know that it’s just going to fly by even faster this week. With Ricky Starks defending his FTW Championship, that leaves us with Excalibur, Chris Jericho & Taz on commentary. So, with all that out of the way, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer w/ Dan Lambert via Pinfall (9:33)

Lance makes his entrance with one of Dustin Rhodes’ students in his clutches so Dustin has to run out to save him and the two men brawl to ringside. Dan Lambert slowly follows him and then almost gets hit with a Destroyer from Rhodes until Archer saves him. The two men enter the ring with Lance in charge and the bell rings. Archer takes off a turnbuckle pad and tries to drive Dustin into it but Rhodes fights back and sends Archer to the outside with a Lariat. He tries to follow up with a Cannonball Senton from the apron and Lance sidesteps to regain control. The match returns to the ring and Rhodes tries to brawl with Archer so Lance drops him with one shot. Dustin has blood coming from his ear and hits a splash from the ropes for two. We head to break with Lance just clawing at the face of Rhodes. Archer continues to dominate the match throughout the break, taking Dustin to the outside at one point and Rhodes valiantly tries to fight back only to get cut off at every turn as both men battle in their home state.

We return to Dustin finally getting some offence to stick with some punches but Archer just stomps him to the mat out of the corner to shut it down before biting down on Dustin’s finger. Rhodes fights his way to his feet once again and then explodes with a flurry of right hands and then hits two clotheslines that Archer wears and then the Dustin Powerslam is reversed into a suplex as Archer continues to show his dominance. Rhodes tries to fight back once more as he delivers countless strikes in the corner and after resisting the bulldog, Lance goes down at the second attempt. Dustin hits the Crossrhodes for two but Archer reverses a suplex with one of his own and then Dustin kicks out at one from a Chokeslam so Archer hits it again and this time it gets a two count. He takes him to the corner and sets up for the Blackout but Dustin falls out of it, almost collapsing. Archer points to the turnbuckle he exposed so Dustin pulls him into it and rolls him up with a Jack knife cover for 3.

Archer is livid and beats Dustin down with the ring steps post-match, busting him wide open before running into him with a knee while Dustin is sat against the barricade recovering. Dustin’s students rush out to help so Archer kills them all with ease then puts Rhodes through the Timekeepers table.

Jay Lethal Interview

Lexy Nair makes her return to AEW interviewing Jay Lethal, asking what’s next after losing to Adam Cole. Lethal says back to the drawing board and his only losses came with Cole and Ricky Starks cheating. Lethal says there has to be a better way and that he has some thinking to do.

After two heartbreaking losses against @AdamColePro & FTW Champ @starkmanjones, it’s back to the drawing board for @TheLethalJay.



Fuego Del Sol Promo

Fuego is stood in the ring as we come back from break and says that he has to fight for everything he’s gonna get in AEW and he says commentary said he was an underdog so when he was fighting the House of Black last week, the crowd got behind him. So, he tells the House he’s ready to fight.

The lights go out and then the House enter the ring and basically ruin Fuego. RIP. The Dark Order march out afterwards and square off with the House and it seems like they’re about to find out that the House always wins.

Scorpio Sky Interview

Scorpio is joined by Ethan Page and Dan Lambert. Lexy says they asked for this time so Dan says that the TNT invitational is now cancelled and if anyone wants a shot, they better earn it.

TNT Champion @ScorpioSky isn’t going to make it easy for future challengers wanting a Title shot declaring the open door… is now closed.



ReDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Dark Order (Alan ‘5’ Angels & 10) via Pinfall (7:01)

O’Reilly gets the better of 5 to start the match and makes a tag to Bobby who continues to dominate but the next tag between ReDRagon allows Angels to fight back and tag out to 10 who comes in and dominates before isolating O’Reilly. We head to break as the crowd chant his name. Fish and O’Reilly try to distract 10 to allow the other to attack and it fails at first as big 10 runs wild but it works the second time as O’Reilly catches 10 and then begins to work over the leg with Bobby throughout the remainder of the break, making quick tags whenever they can.

When we return from the usual 60 second blackout on Fite (making the match time our best guess as always), it’s still ReDRagon in control but 10 hits a huge Lariat out of the corner and drags the weight of both opponents to his corner before making the tag. Angels comes in like a house on fire and takes out both opponents, finishing with a big leg lariat. But when Angels goes for a Northern Lights Suplex, he gets caught in a Dragon Sleeper. 10 picks up Fish to dump him on Angels and O’Reilly to break it up but then ReDRagon twist 10’s mask around so he can’t see and then hit him with the High-Low to take him out of the picture. They then go to 5 and hit him with Chasing The Dragon to get the victory.

After the match, ReDRagon continue to beat down Alan Angels so Jurassic Express run out to make the save dropping their belts as they make their way into the ring but then Adam Cole appears and steals both of the tag belts like he did to Hangman on Dynamite. I know they say possession is 9/10th of the law but this is just ridiculous! He hands them to ReDRagon.

Nyla Rose Promo

Nyla says she meant to disrespect Thunder Rosa (Ya boneheads). She reminds us that she was AEW champ and will remind us how dominant she can be. Rosa responds saying she has a lot planned for Nyla and Vickie after Wednesday. This is hotting up.

.@NylaRoseBeast has the #AEW Women’s World Championship in her sights and is on a path of destruction to reclaim it from new Champ @thunderrosa22.



Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall (0:33)

Nyla is out next and Jericho thanks her as she makes her entrance and says that she’s the Sports Entertainer of the week. Meanwhile, Nyla flattens Madi as the bell rings then hits a running senton before the Beast Bomb ends the night faster than you can say Madi Wrenkowski!

QT Marshall presents Hook with Certificate of Achievement

Tempted to put “tries to” after QT’s name in the title of this before I’ve even watched because surely this doesn’t end in a handshake and some mortarboards in the air. QT stands in the ring with Aaron Solo before introducing Hook. Action Bronson hits the speakers and out walks the cold-hearted handsome devil. He comes to the ring and QT says it’s a special night because normally mentors get jealous when students surpass them but he’s not a jealous guy. QT then presents him with the certificate and Hook tries to put Solo’s head through it and walks off. He meets Danhausen on the way and walks past the curse!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Ricky says he has no problem with the newcomers coming to AEW but he has an issue with them being entitled. He says Swerve says it’s his house but he got evicted from the last one. Swerve says that he learned from that last house he has to come in and take what he wants so he’s taking Rampage from Ricky and making it Swerve’s house. They bicker, so Mark shuts them up by bellowing, it looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Ricky Starks w/ Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shane Swerve Strickland via Pinfall (11:27) to retain the FTW Championship

Ricky has 3 fans behind commentary supporting him for some reason and they’re pointed out as he makes his entrance. The bell rings and both men take their time locking up. When they do it’s some excellent mat work as Ricky starts off on top and then he takes him down with a beautiful arm drag. Ricky lets Swerve up and Shane has the best of the second exchange, finishing with a dropkick. Strickland begins to take over but when he goes for a pin, Ricky kicks out at less than a one count. Swerve goes into the turnbuckles face first via a Starks side step and we go to break with the champion back on top. Ricky hits what looks like a Peoples Elbow and gets a two count but Swerve fights back, beating Ricky down in the corner and targeting his shoulder with a kick. The two men battle on the apron and they tease Swerve winning the exchange until Ricky sweeps his leg and then drives Strickland to the floor with a knee. Back in the ring it earns him a two count. Both men brawl briefly back in the centre until Starks hits a Doctor Bomb.

We return as Starks misses a Moonsault but he hits a DDT to follow it and it earns him a two count. Ricky locks in a Modified Abdominal Stretch and Strickland fights out and backflips out of a suplex before hitting a knee and a Lariat and then a Diving Uppercut from the middle rope. Swerve hits a Rolling Flatliner and it earns him a two count before missing a move off the top and Ricky goes for Roshambo but Swerve fights out of it and then flings Ricky to the outside before kicking him in the face and hitting a Pump Kick from the apron and then a Running Shooting Star Press to the floor. Swerve hits the double Stomp from the top rope and Starks kicks out at 2.9. Ricky almost wins with a surprise roll up and then so does Swerve and then Swerve cuts off a Tope Suicida with an elbow on the outside. Hobbs wipes out Swerve with a blindside shot and throws him back in the ring behind the referee's back so Starks hits the Roshambo and gets the pin to retain.

Ricky’s fans come down the ramp with a big sign and then Keith Lee appears to toss one of them through it. Lee and Swerve brawl with Hobbs and Starks and all the referees try to break them up as the show closes.

And breathe. Somehow AEW packed even more into that show than I was expecting and I was expecting a lot as it was. Glad I have the weekend to recover. Have yourselves a great weekend and find me on Twitter @Knapphausen. Adios.