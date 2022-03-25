Tony Khan Announces Pure Title Match For ROH Supercard Of Honor

A new match has been announced for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1.

AEW president and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Josh Woods will defend the Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta on the show.

Check out the updated ROH Supercard of Honor lineup:

- Undisputed ROH World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c)

- ROH Tag Team Title Match: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

- ROH Pure Title Match: Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Alex Zayne vs. Sw3rve Strickland

- Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal

You can view Khan’s announcement below.