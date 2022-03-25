Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Hook Confirmed, Dustin Rhodes In Action, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2022
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener
- Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance
- Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- QT Marshall presents Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”
- FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Swerve Strickland in the main event
