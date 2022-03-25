WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Hook Confirmed, Dustin Rhodes In Action, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

- Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener

- Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance

- Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

- QT Marshall presents Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”

- FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Swerve Strickland in the main event


