Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Fatal 4 Way, Tag Action, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns

The Road to WrestleMania 38 is nearing an end with tonight being the final SmackDown on FOX before next week’s special go-home show. Tonight the blue brand is at the Barclays Center in Br[...] Mar 25 - The Road to WrestleMania 38 is nearing an end with tonight being the final SmackDown on FOX before next week’s special go-home show. Tonight the blue brand is at the Barclays Center in Br[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up - A Debut, Singles and Tag Action

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Here is what you can expect: - The WWE debut of Quincy Elliott (MIG/Lil Atari) Elliott will go up aga[...] Mar 25 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Here is what you can expect: - The WWE debut of Quincy Elliott (MIG/Lil Atari) Elliott will go up aga[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Hook Confirmed, Dustin Rhodes In Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener - [...] Mar 25 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: - Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener - [...]

Shad Gaspard Officially Announced As 2022 Warrior Award Recipient

WWE announced the following for the 2022 Hall Of Fame: Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warr[...] Mar 25 - WWE announced the following for the 2022 Hall Of Fame: Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warr[...]

Possible Name Of AEW Video Game Revealed?

AEW recently filed to trademark the term "AEW: Fight Forever" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, The filing was officially made on March 21, as follows and suggests it has something [...] Mar 25 - AEW recently filed to trademark the term "AEW: Fight Forever" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, The filing was officially made on March 21, as follows and suggests it has something [...]

New Women's Wrestler To Debut With AEW, Details Coming On Rampage

Today on Strong Style, AEW President Tony Khan revealed there will be a new addition to the AEW women’s division shortly. He said he will give more details on an upcoming debut on tonight[...] Mar 25 - Today on Strong Style, AEW President Tony Khan revealed there will be a new addition to the AEW women’s division shortly. He said he will give more details on an upcoming debut on tonight[...]

Taz and Sabu Set To Join AdFreeShows.com For ECW Barely Legal Watch Along

Check out the following press release: The following was sent to us: Taz and Sabu Join AdFreeShows.com for an Extreme Watchalong On Thursday, April 14th, at 9:00/ET AdFreeShows.com will t[...] Mar 25 - Check out the following press release: The following was sent to us: Taz and Sabu Join AdFreeShows.com for an Extreme Watchalong On Thursday, April 14th, at 9:00/ET AdFreeShows.com will t[...]

Several RAW Superstars In Town For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

PWInsider reports that a number of WWE RAW Superstars are in town for tonight's SmackDown broadcast at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Austin Theory is one of those names who will be there to advan[...] Mar 25 - PWInsider reports that a number of WWE RAW Superstars are in town for tonight's SmackDown broadcast at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Austin Theory is one of those names who will be there to advan[...]

AEW Reportedly Has Signed Popular Free Agent

It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that current free agent Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with Tony Khan with plans to sign him to a deal. The report claims that several inside sou[...] Mar 25 - It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that current free agent Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with Tony Khan with plans to sign him to a deal. The report claims that several inside sou[...]

Triple H: "I Will Never Wrestle Again", Reveals How Bad His Health Problems Are

Triple H recently sat down for an interview on ESPN's First Take, with excerpts now coming out. During the interview, Triple H revealed he was suffering from viral pneumonia and his lungs were inflam[...] Mar 25 - Triple H recently sat down for an interview on ESPN's First Take, with excerpts now coming out. During the interview, Triple H revealed he was suffering from viral pneumonia and his lungs were inflam[...]

Veer Mahaan To Receive A New Gimmick On WWE RAW?

During Monday's WWE RAW, they announced that Veer Mahaan will finally be coming to RAW on April 4, 2022, which is the first WWE television broadcast after WrestleMania. Veer has been a regular on WWE[...] Mar 25 - During Monday's WWE RAW, they announced that Veer Mahaan will finally be coming to RAW on April 4, 2022, which is the first WWE television broadcast after WrestleMania. Veer has been a regular on WWE[...]

The Undertaker Recalls His Friendship With Yokozuna, Life After The Ring, More

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker reflected on his friendship with the late great Yokozuna and also adjusting to life after retiring from the ring. The Und[...] Mar 25 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker reflected on his friendship with the late great Yokozuna and also adjusting to life after retiring from the ring. The Und[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion Pay-Per-View Card

IMPACT has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live via PPV on April 23rd: -[...] Mar 25 - IMPACT has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live via PPV on April 23rd: -[...]

WWE Set To Honor Shad Gaspard At The Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE is set to honor Shad Gaspard the Warrior Award at this year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony. Gaspard died in a tragic incident back in 2020 on Venice Beach with his son while playing in the sea. Th[...] Mar 25 - WWE is set to honor Shad Gaspard the Warrior Award at this year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony. Gaspard died in a tragic incident back in 2020 on Venice Beach with his son while playing in the sea. Th[...]

Backstage News On How Cody Rhodes Will Be Presented In WWE

The imminent return of Cody Rhodes to WWE is the talk of the pro wrestling world with many wondering what type of gimmick he will have with the company. A report from insider source @WrestleVotes on [...] Mar 25 - The imminent return of Cody Rhodes to WWE is the talk of the pro wrestling world with many wondering what type of gimmick he will have with the company. A report from insider source @WrestleVotes on [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/24/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy Steve “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeate[...] Mar 25 - IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy Steve “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeate[...]

Jake Roberts Discusses Working With Dusty Rhodes & Kevin Sullivan, Funny Story

During the most recent episode of DDP Snake Pit Podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled working with Dusty Rhodes and Kevin Sullivan and also shared a funny story. On Barry Windham and[...] Mar 24 - During the most recent episode of DDP Snake Pit Podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled working with Dusty Rhodes and Kevin Sullivan and also shared a funny story. On Barry Windham and[...]

WWE Has Eyeballs On Recently Re-Signed AEW Star

AEW star Ethan Page recently signed a contract extension to stay on with the company for many more years to come, and it has been revealed that WWE has shown interest in Page, and would likely sign hi[...] Mar 24 - AEW star Ethan Page recently signed a contract extension to stay on with the company for many more years to come, and it has been revealed that WWE has shown interest in Page, and would likely sign hi[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Has A Bright Future in WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre believes Madcap Moss’ WWE future will be a bright one. McIntyre discussed Moss during an appearance on 'WWE The Bump' On Moss’ work in WWE: [...] Mar 24 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre believes Madcap Moss’ WWE future will be a bright one. McIntyre discussed Moss during an appearance on 'WWE The Bump' On Moss’ work in WWE: [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Back Over One Million Viewers

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite topped one million viewers for the first time in a month. The show averaged 1.046 million viewers, which was the broadcast's highest since early February and third-best of th[...] Mar 24 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite topped one million viewers for the first time in a month. The show averaged 1.046 million viewers, which was the broadcast's highest since early February and third-best of th[...]

Scott Hall & nWo Were Supposed To Be Part Of WrestleMania Weekend

The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a part of WrestleMania weekend, as a way of promoti[...] Mar 24 - The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a part of WrestleMania weekend, as a way of promoti[...]

Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho

Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen [...] Mar 24 - Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen [...]

Danhausen Elaborates On How Injury Recovery Is Going

Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at[...] Mar 24 - Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For "WWE The Grand Jury"

It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury." The filings read as follows: Mark For: WWE [...] Mar 24 - It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury." The filings read as follows: Mark For: WWE [...]