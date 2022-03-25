WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
New Women's Wrestler To Debut With AEW, Details Coming On Rampage
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2022
Today on Strong Style, AEW President Tony Khan revealed there will be a new addition to the AEW women’s division shortly.
He said he will give more details on an upcoming debut on tonight’s Rampage.
"I’m not going to say who, but yes," Khan said. "Without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you, yes. As for when and where, I suggest you watch Rampage tonight and get more info."
"What I can tell you is that I’ll have more info on when and where you might see a new women’s wrestling star debut in AEW, I’ll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage."
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/75026/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 25
Mar 25 - The Road to WrestleMania 38 is nearing an end with tonight being the final SmackDown on FOX before next week’s special go-home show. Toni[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Here is what you can expect: - The WWE debut of Quincy E[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped Wednesday at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight: [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE announced the following for the 2022 Hall Of Fame: Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named afte[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - AEW recently filed to trademark the term "AEW: Fight Forever" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, The filing was officially made on M[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Today on Strong Style, AEW President Tony Khan revealed there will be a new addition to the AEW women’s division shortly. He said he will[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Check out the following press release: The following was sent to us: Taz and Sabu Join AdFreeShows.com for an Extreme Watchalong On Thurs[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - PWInsider reports that a number of WWE RAW Superstars are in town for tonight's SmackDown broadcast at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Austin Theor[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that current free agent Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with Tony Khan with plans to sign him to [...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - Triple H recently sat down for an interview on ESPN's First Take, with excerpts now coming out. During the interview, Triple H revealed he was suffer[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - During Monday's WWE RAW, they announced that Veer Mahaan will finally be coming to RAW on April 4, 2022, which is the first WWE television broadcast a[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker reflected on his friendship with the late great Yokozuna and also adjust[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - IMPACT has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for t[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - WWE is set to honor Shad Gaspard the Warrior Award at this year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony. Gaspard died in a tragic incident back in 2020 on Veni[...]
Mar 25
Mar 25 - The imminent return of Cody Rhodes to WWE is the talk of the pro wrestling world with many wondering what type of gimmick he will have with the compan[...]
Mar 25 IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/24/2022) IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy [...]
Mar 25 - IMPACT Wrestling stopped by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on their road to Rebellion. The results are as follows: BTI: Shera defeated Crazzy [...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - During the most recent episode of DDP Snake Pit Podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled working with Dusty Rhodes and Kevin Sullivan an[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - AEW star Ethan Page recently signed a contract extension to stay on with the company for many more years to come, and it has been revealed that WWE ha[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre believes Madcap Moss’ WWE future will be a bright one. McIntyre discussed Moss during an appearance on 'WWE Th[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite topped one million viewers for the first time in a month. The show averaged 1.046 million viewers, which was the broadcast's[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months be[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Re[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury[...]
Mar 24
Mar 24 - ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of hi[...]
© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π