AEW Reportedly Has Signed Popular Free Agent

It is currently being reported by Fightful Select that current free agent Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with Tony Khan with plans to sign him to a deal.

The report claims that several inside sources were quoted as saying “the working plan is for Jonathan Gresham to sign with AEW/ROH, and noted that he is expected to work AEW dates.”

There are rumors of Supercard of Honor being the platform used to announce the deal.

IMPACT has indicated that Gresham is no longer under contract with them, however, both AEW and Gresham are reportedly keeping silent about the plans while Gresham continues to honor his indy dates.