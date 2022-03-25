Triple H: "I Will Never Wrestle Again", Reveals How Bad His Health Problems Are

Triple H recently sat down for an interview on ESPN's First Take, with excerpts now coming out.

Triple H said he suffered heart failure in the emergency room and his ejection fracture went down to 12. The words used in the report are that he was down to the “1 yard line” on where he doesn’t want to be. He also stated flatly “I will never wrestle again” because he has a defibrillator in his chest.

Stephen A. Smith, the interviewer, stated that Triple H is still “50% of himself” at this time.

“I had viral pneumonia,” Triple H said to Smith. “My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs.

“I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I’ll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure.” Credit Bleacher Report for transcription.