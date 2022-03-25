The Undertaker Recalls His Friendship With Yokozuna, Life After The Ring, More

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker reflected on his friendship with the late great Yokozuna and also adjusting to life after retiring from the ring.

The Undertaker on his friendship with Yokozuna:

“Yeah, Yoko and I were very close and there’s not a day I don’t think about him. That’s not always the case, there’s a lot of guys that you don’t like, that you don’t play cards with. It just happened to be that Yokozuna and I were really close and we spent a lot of time downtime playing dominoes and playing cards. That’s the origins of the famous BSK was dominoes and a group of like-minded guys that hung out together. It would be funny because if I won at cards before we went out and worked, it was gonna be a long night for me [laughs]. Yoko could impose his will when he wanted to. He might sit on that Banzai Drop a little longer if I had taken a few bucks off of him while we were playing cards. He was just a different kind of cat, and there wasn’t a whole lot you could do with him. What I tried to do to get back at him was make him run around the ring and chase me and try to make him tired. Big Rod was a man’s man, and the Samoans don’t play. I tell you what, I really miss him and the good times we shared together.”

