Backstage News On How Cody Rhodes Will Be Presented In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2022
The imminent return of Cody Rhodes to WWE is the talk of the pro wrestling world with many wondering what type of gimmick he will have with the company.
A report from insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter noted that the belief is fans will see the Cody Rhodes that they saw in AEW.
"Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the ‘American Nightmare’ crossing the line is significant here."
Cody owns his theme song music so he would be able to use it in WWE.
It would be highly unlikely that he return to his former WWE gimmick 'Stardust' as it will not allow him the scope to develop further.
The rumor is that Cody will wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
