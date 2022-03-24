Drew McIntyre Reveals Who Has A Bright Future in WWE

“Yeah. I mean, I guess he got his foot in the foot in the door. Like, if you look for a positive. He has been in NXT for a long time, he’s finally getting his foot in the door, and he’s getting to show what he can do, which is last a long time in the ring with Drew McIntyre, as well as landing on his head during a match and continuing, showing just how tough he really is, and his foot’s in the door. Hopefully, he listens to those around them, opens his eyes, sees the light of day understands that Corbin is just holding him back and that he can be something in WWE, and I do believe he’s got a bright future.”

“When it comes to Madcap, he’s somebody I’ve always seen potential and I was around him at NXT. I’ve watched just how hard he works. He’s been injured a couple of times, a couple of significant injuries. He’s not let it deter him. He’s come back. He’s a big guy, he’ll look great on a poster. But when it comes to the in-ring aspects, he works so hard, he is very good. He was an incredible human being during his time in NXT. Unfortunately, he’s gone down a bad path, I’ve been there myself, he’s aligned himself with Corbin, his first mistake, his second mistake was going after Drew McIntyre, but hopefully starting to see the light now. He’s certainly got a very bright future.”

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre believes Madcap Moss’ WWE future will be a bright one. McIntyre discussed Moss during an appearance on 'WWE The Bump'

