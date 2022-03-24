WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 24, 2022
Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho.
“I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen via the Fanhausens on Twitter. He’s asking who should be a guest on his wonderful podcast, and they said Danhausen. He said there’s an open invite. Then we started to test. Then he was invited on the cruise. When we met, that’s when Danhausen’s friendship came from with Chris Judas.”
On the "Ass Boys" nickname Danhausen gave the Gunn Club:
“Chris Jericho or Judas, whichever you may call him, asked Danhausen to do a comedy show for some reason. I don’t know why. But he was like, ‘Oh, well, you can invite Billy Ass, a legend.’ Also, by the way, that is not swearing. That’s his last name. He puts it on the back of his shorts. It’s Mr. Ass.”
“He said, ‘I’ll invite him’. and then his little ass boys showed up too. They started to cause a ruckus, and then the crowd started chanting ‘Ass boys’. They seem to have a terrible, terrible time with it for some reason. They get really mad, even though it’s their last name. They should just embrace their legacy.”
On his injury:
“Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at AEW. Danhausen needs a metal rod in his leg. He had broken his tibia and fibula.”
“His fellow crashed down upon Danhausen’s leg and snapped in two. He heard a pop, and he went, ‘Oh, good. This is wonderful.’ Then he rolled to the side of the ring. I believe this was the only time Danhausen has sworn publicly. We went to the hospital. That was nice. We had surgery a week later, I believe. Now every single week we’re trying to recover it. I think we’re getting pretty close. Fingers crossed.”