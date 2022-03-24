WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 24, 2022

Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho

Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho.

“I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen via the Fanhausens on Twitter. He’s asking who should be a guest on his wonderful podcast, and they said Danhausen. He said there’s an open invite. Then we started to test. Then he was invited on the cruise. When we met, that’s when Danhausen’s friendship came from with Chris Judas.”

On the "Ass Boys" nickname Danhausen gave the Gunn Club:

“Chris Jericho or Judas, whichever you may call him, asked Danhausen to do a comedy show for some reason. I don’t know why. But he was like, ‘Oh, well, you can invite Billy Ass, a legend.’ Also, by the way, that is not swearing. That’s his last name. He puts it on the back of his shorts. It’s Mr. Ass.”

“He said, ‘I’ll invite him’. and then his little ass boys showed up too. They started to cause a ruckus, and then the crowd started chanting ‘Ass boys’. They seem to have a terrible, terrible time with it for some reason. They get really mad, even though it’s their last name. They should just embrace their legacy.”

On his injury:

“Recovery is going good. We have wonderful doctors at AEW. Danhausen needs a metal rod in his leg. He had broken his tibia and fibula.”

“His fellow crashed down upon Danhausen’s leg and snapped in two. He heard a pop, and he went, ‘Oh, good. This is wonderful.’ Then he rolled to the side of the ring. I believe this was the only time Danhausen has sworn publicly. We went to the hospital. That was nice. We had surgery a week later, I believe. Now every single week we’re trying to recover it. I think we’re getting pretty close. Fingers crossed.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #danhausen #chris jericho
https://wrestlr.me/75010/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 24
Scott Hall & nWo Were Supposed To Be Part Of WrestleMania Weekend
The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a[...]
Mar 24 - The New World Order was supposed to be a part of WrestleMania weekend. It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE had plans for the nWo to be a[...]
Mar 24
Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho
Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months be[...]
Mar 24 - Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho. “I believe a few months be[...]
Mar 24
Danhausen Elaborates On How Injury Recovery Is Going
Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Re[...]
Mar 24 - Danhausen was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his recovery from injury and how soon he should be making his AEW in-ring debut: Re[...]
Mar 24
WWE Files Trademarks For "WWE The Grand Jury"
It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury[...]
Mar 24 - It is being reported by Fightful that WWE has filed a series of trademarks as of March 20th for "Grand Jury", "WWE The Grand Jury" and "WWE Grand Jury[...]
Mar 24
Gabe Sapolsky Begs Tony Khan To Edit Out His Early-ROH Commentary
ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of hi[...]
Mar 24 - ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter today to release a statement about some of his past commentary in Ring of Honor, and addressed some of hi[...]
Mar 24
Liv Morgan Wants Poppy's "All The Things She Said" Cover As Her Entrance Music
Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about wanting Poppy's cover of t.a.T.u.'s 2002 hit "All The Things She Said" [...]
Mar 24 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Complex Unsanctioned, where she spoke about wanting Poppy's cover of t.a.T.u.'s 2002 hit "All The Things She Said" [...]
Mar 24
Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Had No Idea He'd Be NXT Champion
During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t w[...]
Mar 24 - During an appearance on The Bump, Dolph Ziggler opened up about having won the WWE NXT Championship. “It’s pretty wild. I don’t w[...]
Mar 24
Jake Roberts Reveals What He Wants To See Cody Rhodes Do Next
During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet C[...]
Mar 24 - During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he came to meet him. “I didn’t meet C[...]
Mar 24
AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Reveals She Was Bleeding Throughout AEW Rampage Taping After Cage Match
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD o[...]
Mar 24 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Aubrey Edwards spoke about having to referee the cage match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD o[...]
Mar 24
Ric Flair: “Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles.”
During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the g[...]
Mar 24 - During the latest edition of the WOOOOO! Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about AJ Styles and how good Flair thinks he is. “AJ is one of the g[...]
Mar 24
Colby Corino On Why He Wanted To Join The NWA, Tony Khan Buying ROH
Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony [...]
Mar 24 - Colby Corino made was recently interviewed on ‎Battleground Podcast during which he discussed joining the National Wrestling Association and Tony [...]

Mar 24
WWE Has Amended The WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originall[...]
Mar 24 - WWE has made a couple of noteworthy changes to the card for WrestleMania 38 with two matches being changed to different nights. The company originall[...]
Mar 24
Taz Responds To Fan Complaints After He Claimed WWE 'Copied' AEW
AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested th[...]
Mar 24 - AEW commentator Taz recently made some comments about WWE’s creative team which caused somewhat of a backlash on social media. Taz suggested th[...]
Mar 24
Drew McIntyre Believes Happy Corbin Match At WrestleMania 38 Is A Big Deal
Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is j[...]
Mar 24 - Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion revealed in an interview with 'WWE The Bump' that his upcoming match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 is j[...]
Mar 24
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - [...]
Mar 24 - AEW announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Wednesday's broadcast the following matches were made official: - [...]
Mar 24
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/25)
AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated [...]
Mar 24 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday's AEW Rampage, and the results as follows, per Wrestling Inc: - Dustin Rhodes defeated [...]
Mar 23
AEW Dynamite Results (March 23 2022) 
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the s[...]
Mar 23 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This week from a different part of Texas as the s[...]
Mar 23
Kevin Sullivan and James J. Dillon Appear On Judge Steve Harvey Show
WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin S[...]
Mar 23 - WCW's presence is still felt on mainstream television to this day. On the Judge Steve Harvey television show on ABC, both James J. Dillon and Kevin S[...]
Mar 23
Trish Stratus Teases Possibility Of Facing Off Against Sasha Banks
Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard tha[...]
Mar 23 - Trish Stratus recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, where she spoke about her history with Sasha Banks. “I’ve heard tha[...]
Mar 23
Kofi Kingston Not Sure If He'll Be Competing At WrestleMania 38
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got goin[...]
Mar 23 - Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler during which he revealed an update on his tag partner Big E, and what he's got goin[...]
Mar 23
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Host Events During WrestleMania Weekend
During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would ne[...]
Mar 23 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed running ROH Supercard of Honor next week and revealed AEW would ne[...]
Mar 23
Jake Atlas Discusses His Torn ACL Injury
During a recent  Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam C[...]
Mar 23 - During a recent  Highspots Sign It Live event, AEW talent Jake Atlas discussed the knee injury he sustained during his debut match against Adam C[...]
Mar 23
AEW Has Signed Another Wrestler To A Contract Extension
All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension.  Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the te[...]
Mar 23 - All Elite Wrestling has signed Ethan Page to a contract extension.  Fightful Select reports the extension agreed late last year. Although the te[...]
Mar 23
David Otunga Auctioning Off Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring
TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite th[...]
Mar 23 - TMZ is reporting that David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson's engagement ring. Otunga got the ring back from Hudson back in 2017, despite th[...]
Mar 23
Eddie Kingston Loves When Fans Get Upset At His WWE Criticisms
Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WW[...]
Mar 23 - Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he spoke about how fans react when he makes comments/criticisms about WW[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π