Danhausen Reveals How He Became Friends With Chris Jericho

Danhausen was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he became friends with Chris Jericho.

“I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen via the Fanhausens on Twitter. He’s asking who should be a guest on his wonderful podcast, and they said Danhausen. He said there’s an open invite. Then we started to test. Then he was invited on the cruise. When we met, that’s when Danhausen’s friendship came from with Chris Judas.”

On the "Ass Boys" nickname Danhausen gave the Gunn Club:

“Chris Jericho or Judas, whichever you may call him, asked Danhausen to do a comedy show for some reason. I don’t know why. But he was like, ‘Oh, well, you can invite Billy Ass, a legend.’ Also, by the way, that is not swearing. That’s his last name. He puts it on the back of his shorts. It’s Mr. Ass.” “He said, ‘I’ll invite him’. and then his little ass boys showed up too. They started to cause a ruckus, and then the crowd started chanting ‘Ass boys’. They seem to have a terrible, terrible time with it for some reason. They get really mad, even though it’s their last name. They should just embrace their legacy.”

On his injury: